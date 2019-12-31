Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:CHIH)

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

CHIH stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

