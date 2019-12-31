Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.33

Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3323 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

CHIL stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

