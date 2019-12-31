Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.26

Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2614 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CHIU opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

