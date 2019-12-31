Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) to Issue $0.19 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1856 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

GREK stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.