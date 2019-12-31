Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.08

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NORW stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

