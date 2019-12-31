Global X MSCI Portugal ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:PGAL)

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

PGAL stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

