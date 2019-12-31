Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1659 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

