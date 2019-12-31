Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.67

Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6668 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCIX opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

