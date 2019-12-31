Global X Southeast Asia ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1565 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

