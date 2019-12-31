Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $11.80.

