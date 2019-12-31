Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declares — Dividend of $0.23

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2269 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ALTY opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

