Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

