Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0537 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

