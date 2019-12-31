Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Plans — Dividend of $0.03

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $16.51.

