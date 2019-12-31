Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Globant reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $106.10 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

