Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Globe Life to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Globe Life news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

