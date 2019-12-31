Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

