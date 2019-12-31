GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.71 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. GoChain has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $1.74 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DragonEX, Coinall and Upbit. In the last week, GoChain has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,071,902,439 coins and its circulating supply is 872,512,758 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bilaxy, Coinall, Kucoin, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

