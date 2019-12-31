Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

