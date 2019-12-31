GoldFund (GFUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,075.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $205,716.00 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031877 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003894 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000699 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

