Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDP. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.