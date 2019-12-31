Graft Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $263,100.00 and approximately $13,250.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00626804 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002085 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

