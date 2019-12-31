GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.