Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $103,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

