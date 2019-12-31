Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Green Dot stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

