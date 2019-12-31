Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

GHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.