GreenMed Trading 55.9% Lower This Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.01319364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.