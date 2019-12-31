Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $29.06 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Grin has a market cap of $29.06 million and $24.92 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00013288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Coinall, TradeOgre and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000620 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001183 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,115,740 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BitForex, TradeOgre, KuCoin, Hotbit, LBank and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

