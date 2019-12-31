GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Short Interest Update

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 20,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362 shares of company stock valued at $67,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 313.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,114 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 351.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 39.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 65.4% in the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 193.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

