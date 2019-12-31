Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0060

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Nocks and Bittrex. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $3.00 million and $6,916.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00576270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010506 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000276 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 502,766,817 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Nocks, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.