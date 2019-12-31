Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 90,688 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 412,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 520.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 871,753 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.