Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Shares of HLG stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $68.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.