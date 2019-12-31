Halo Platform 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,459.00 (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Halo Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN. Halo Platform has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $9,459.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Halo Platform has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Halo Platform Coin Profile

Halo Platform’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,339,236,800 coins and its circulating supply is 5,335,662,511 coins. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform. Halo Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@haloplatform.

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halo Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

