Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Barclays upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $17.83 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

