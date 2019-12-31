HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.80, 24,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 33,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.73.

About HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

