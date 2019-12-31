Happycoin (HPC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Happycoin has a market cap of $783,541.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00581318 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000979 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,483,396 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

