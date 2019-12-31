Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. 131,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,257. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of 258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

