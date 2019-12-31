Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Trading Down 6.3%

Harte Gold Corp (TSE:HRT)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 357,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 701,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $108.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40.

About Harte Gold (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 549 contiguous mining claims and 4 mining leases covering an area of approximately 79,355 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.