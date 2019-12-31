Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Hartford Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

HSRT opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

