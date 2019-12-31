HC Wainwright Increases Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Price Target to $33.00

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.19% from the stock’s current price.

UROV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of UROV stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

