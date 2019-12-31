HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

