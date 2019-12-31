HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 466,800 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of HCI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. 1,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,087. The stock has a market cap of $367.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

In related news, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks acquired 4,400 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $196,548.00. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 412.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

