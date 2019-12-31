Head to Head Comparison: Euronav (NYSE:EURN) vs. Pyxis Tankers (NYSE:PXS)

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -5.12% -1.31% -0.71% Pyxis Tankers -29.28% -20.13% -6.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Pyxis Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $600.02 million 4.50 -$110.07 million ($0.65) -18.89 Pyxis Tankers $28.46 million 0.82 -$8.21 million ($0.49) -2.24

Pyxis Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euronav and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Pyxis Tankers has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 112.12%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Euronav.

Volatility & Risk

Euronav has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Euronav beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

