Head-To-Head Comparison: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Total System Services (NASDAQ:TSS)

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Total System Services has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMS has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Total System Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Total System Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of HMS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Total System Services and HMS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total System Services 0 5 6 0 2.55 HMS 0 1 8 0 2.89

Total System Services currently has a consensus target price of $123.29, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. HMS has a consensus target price of $42.23, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given HMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HMS is more favorable than Total System Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Total System Services and HMS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total System Services $4.03 billion 5.86 $576.66 million $4.26 31.28 HMS $598.29 million 4.29 $54.99 million $0.84 34.69

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than HMS. Total System Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Total System Services and HMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total System Services 15.03% 32.26% 10.68% HMS 16.69% 14.28% 9.71%

Summary

HMS beats Total System Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

