Head-To-Head Review: Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) versus Orbital Tracking (NYSE:TRKK)

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telefonica Brasil and Orbital Tracking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 1 4 0 0 1.80 Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Orbital Tracking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $11.41 billion 2.12 $2.44 billion $1.39 10.33 Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.00 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Telefonica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Orbital Tracking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 11.88% 7.27% 4.73% Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65%

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats Orbital Tracking on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

