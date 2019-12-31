Head to Head Survey: Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) vs. U.S. Energy (NYSE:USEG)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Continental Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Continental Resources and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 1 6 14 0 2.62 U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources presently has a consensus target price of $45.42, indicating a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Continental Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and U.S. Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.71 billion 2.67 $988.31 million $2.84 11.92 U.S. Energy $5.54 million 0.73 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 17.00% 12.49% 5.35% U.S. Energy -5.39% -3.48% -2.33%

Summary

Continental Resources beats U.S. Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.