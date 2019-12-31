Head to Head Survey: Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and TCF Financial (OTCMKTS:TCF)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 26.65% 12.93% 1.06% TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and TCF Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $159.15 billion 1.70 $44.98 billion N/A N/A TCF Financial $1.61 billion 4.44 $304.36 million $1.90 24.59

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 0 0 N/A TCF Financial 0 4 6 1 2.73

TCF Financial has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. Given TCF Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China.

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,394 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

