HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00024069 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $504.95 million and $968,041.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004568 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008938 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051355 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

