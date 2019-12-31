Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $508.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.00 million and the lowest is $502.00 million. Heico reported sales of $466.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.08. 118,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Heico has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $147.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

