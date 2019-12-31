HempCoin Trading 39.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. HempCoin has a total market cap of $121,887.00 and $127.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058849 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085616 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000908 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00068330 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,296.47 or 1.00204287 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000445 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,124,133 coins and its circulating supply is 253,988,983 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.